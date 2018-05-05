Agent joins Century 21

LUMBERTON — A local real estate business has added to its staff.

Steve Raynor has joined the staff of Century 21 — The Real Estate Center as a sales associate. He will specialize in residential and commercial property sales in the Robeson County area.

“We are thrilled to have Steven join our team,” Elliott Williamson said. “It’s an exciting time … as we increase our market presence in Robeson County .”

After serving in the United States Air Force, Steven successfully completed extensive training and licensing through JY Monk Real Estate School in Fayetteville.

“We believe training supports growth and professional excellence in the real estate industry,” Williamson said. “Performance-based training is necessary to assure that associates maintain their competitive edge and offer the best service possible to their clients.”

