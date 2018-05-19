Summer Extravaganza is June 16

LUMBERTON — The North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center and the Robeson County Farmers Market is teaming up for the eighth annual Summer Extravaganza.

The event will be held June 16 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Robeson County Farmers Market at Eighth and Elm streets in Lumberton.

Local produce and recipes made with local products will be sold at the market. Samples with recipes will be provided. Demonstrations will be available on how to create potted plant arrangements with the Extension Master Gardeners and how to cook stir-fry in a demonstration by the Extension Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program assistants.

For more information, contact Janice Fields, Extension Family and Consumer Sciences agent, or Mack Johnson, Extension Horticultural agent, at 910-671-3276.