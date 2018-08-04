UNCP wins state safety award

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke has been recognized by the state for achieving and maintaining outstanding safety records.

The university earned the Gold Award during the 2018 N.C. Department of Labor Safety Awards Program ceremony. The program is designed to stimulate interest in accident prevention and promote safety in the workplace.

“The goal of the Safety Awards Program is to recognize companies that go the extra mile to promote safety and health in the workplace,” Cherie Berry, N.C. Labor commissioner, said in a statement.

To qualify for the annual safety award, a business or organization must have no fatalities during the calendar year at the site.

The Gold Award criteria are based on achieving a rate of days away from work, job transfer or restriction that is at least 50 percent below the industry rate. The data for UNCP was compiled by the Environmental Health and Safety Office.