Workshop offers manufacturers free advice

CARY — Manufacturers that want help improving their financial bottom line can register for a free workshop scheduled for Aug. 16 in Laurinburg.

The workshop serving manufacturers in the North Carolina’s South Central region will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Scotland County Emergency Operations Center, located at 1403 West Blvd. in Laurinburg. It is being presented by the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. Participants will be shown ways to reduce their waste, develop their workforce, increase their exports, connect to federal and military contracting opportunities, and more.

“These events connect manufacturers to a variety of resources that can help them with issues that impact their bottom line,” said John Loyack, vice president of global business services at the partnership. “All of the resources are available at no cost to the company. We will introduce them to waste-reduction programs, export assistance programs and much more.”

Participants will learn about state resources supporting customized training and apprenticeship programs, business management, engineering-based improvements, export assistance, sustainable practices and federal and military contracting.

Speakers and potential partners for companies will include representatives from the partnernship, the North Carolina Department of Commerce, the state community college system, North Carolina State University’s Industry Expansion Solutions, the state Department of Environmental Quality, and the North Carolina Military Business Center.

For more information and to register, contact Cheryl Mauro by calling 919-447-7790 or via email at [email protected]