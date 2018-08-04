Thomas named vice chair of insurance group

Thomas Thomas

CARY — Owen Thomas has been named vice chairman of the iLEAD Committee for the Independent Insurance Agents of North Carolina, Inc.

Thomas is a member of the Lumberton City Council and is an senior account executive with Dial Insurance Agency in Pembroke.

Thomas will begin serving as vice chairman in September to fulfill a two-year term. The iLEAD Committee represents young insurance professionals by organizing leadership, networking and educational opportunities for career and personal development. The committee helps to plan and recruit involvement for various iLEAD events and programs, including the Young Agents Development Conference, a charity golf tournament, philanthropic activities and local networking opportunities.

The IIANC is a professional association serving the needs of nearly 900 independent insurance agencies with more than 7,000 employees, across the state.

“The iLEAD Committee has made a tremendous impact on my life. When I began my career in 2014, I was completely new to the insurance industry. Joining the iLEAD committee offered numerous opportunities for me to learn from peers, mentors and now many friends,” Thomas said.

Thomas graduated from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke with an undergraduate degree in Business and also earned his master’s in Business Administration there. Since 2015, he has served as an adjunct professor in the UNCP School of Business in addition to his insurance career with Dial Insurance Agency.

Thomas also serves on the board of directors for the Kiwanis of Robeson, as president of the Robeson County Humane Society, and as immediate past president of the UNCP Alumni Association. Thomas also is a member of St. Alban’s Lodge #114 of AF&AM and the Robeson County Shrine Club.

Thomas https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_14316801_10100415212753809_899107382500714149_n_ne20188394959408.jpg Thomas