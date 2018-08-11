Local man gains farming knowledge in Iowa

Harlee Harlee

INDIANAPOLIS — A Lumberton man is one of 47 young people to participate recently in the National Future Farmers of America 2018 New Century Farmer conference.

Taleek Harlee took part in the program designed to develop young men and women who are committed to pursuing a career in production agriculture.

Harlee and the other participants took part in an intensive seminar July 8 to July 14 in Johnston, Iowa. Topics included the global marketplace, farm financing, demographic trends and risk management. New Century Farmers heard from keynote speakers who educated them on the risks and rewards involved with production agriculture. In addition to classroom learning, students experienced the latest developments in agricultural technology.

The program is designed to provide participants with valuable skills and knowledge applicable to their own farm/ranch operations. Participants also build a network of colleagues that will benefit them throughout their careers.

