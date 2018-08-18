Belk to hold charity event to benefit nonprofits

LUMBERTON — Belk department store will hold a charity sale Saturdaay that will benefit local nonprofits and schools.

This private ticketed event will take place at the store, in Biggs Park Mall, from 6 to 10 a.m. The first 100 customers will receive a Belk gift card ranging from $5 to $100.

Since 2012, the Belk Charity Sale has contributed more than $50 million in donations to more than 6,000 nonprofits across the South.

To access the private shopping event, customers must purchase a $5 ticket and that $5 ticket price will be deducted from their total purchase when they return to shop on Saturday. Tickets can be obtained from partnering charities and schools, and 100 percent of proceeds will stay with that organization.

The organizations and their representatives are Bladen County Youth Focus, Minnie Price, 910-872-1712; Union Chapel Parent Teacher Association, Scottie Locklear, 910-740-9289; Saddletree COG chorus, Pat Cook, 910-739-3158; Piney Grove Senior Citizens, Delores Locklear, 910-843-5661; Piney Grove Holiness Youth, Vanessa Chavis, 910-736-1666; Fairmont Farmers Festival Scholarship, Angie Lovin, 910-740-1152; Two by Two (Relay for Life), Linda Clark, 910-739-9683; New Life Church Women ministry, Annette Meshaw, 910-827-6342; Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance, Karen Johnston, 919-451-1842; Colonel Thomas R Chapter NSDAR, Babara Cruce, 910-671-0927; and All Hearts Tornado Wheelchair Basketball, Detton Locklear, 910-734-2413.

Tickets can also be purchased directly from Belk and all in-store ticket sale donations will be divided among that store’s partner charities.