Chavis honored for work at Extension office

PEMBROKE — Pembroke resident Taylor Hunt Chavis recently received the 2018 Achievement Award from the National Association of County Agriculture Agents during its annual meeting and Professional Improvement Conference in Chattanooga, Tenn.

The award is given to agents with 10 years or less of service in the Cooperative Extension who have exhibited excellence in the field of Extension education. It is presented only to 2 percent of the county Extension educators in North Carolina each year.

Chavis is responsible for livestock, pasture and forages, animal waste education and pond management. During her three years of experience with North Carolina Cooperative Extension,

Chavis has partnered with other agriculture agents in surrounding counties and with local agriculture-related and non-agricultural-related businesses and organizations to develop regional beef cattle conferences, form an association for raisers of sheep and goats, and to offer a variety of timely educational topics to livestock producers.

She has worked with local high school Future Farmer of America groups to provide opportunities for students to gain special certifications and get hands-on practice outside the classroom. Chavis also has attended and spoken at several career days for local elementary, middle and high school students to make them aware of N.C. Cooperative Extension and a career as an agriculture agent.

Chavis writes articles for the N.C. Horse Blog, a regional livestock newsletter that is sent to producers bi-monthly, and for local newspapers. Taylor has attended several professional development trainings and events and as a result, producers in Robeson County have increased their knowledge in many areas.

