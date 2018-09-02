Magazine recognizes St. Pauls pharmacist

Williams Williams

ST. PAULS — A St. Pauls business man recently was named a trailblazer by Business North Carolina Magazine.

Joe Williams, 37, is the owner and pharmacy manager of Brisson Drugs on Broad Street in St. Pauls. Williams was one of 22 young, small-town business men and women featured in the September issue.

“I was very flattered to be nominated and selected,” Williams said. “It’s nice to see the hard work and attention we give our patients be noticed.”

Business North Carolina’s inaugural Trailblazers feature includes young, thriving business owners and professionals in North Carolina communities with fewer than 100,000 residents. According to the article, the magazine sought nominations for the best and brightest under the age of 40 who are showing significant business success and are striving to make a positive impact.

Williams said that he was nominated by a college professor.

According to the website, a full profile on Williams will be published online soon at businessnc.com.

