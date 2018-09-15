Meeting to inform small farmers on finance options

Nelson Brownlee Nelson Brownlee

Small farms play a vital role in supporting the competitiveness and sustainability of the U.S. rural and farm economies.

These numerous and diverse small-scale operations provide a nursery for the development of new enterprises and marketing systems and a replenishment of the farming population. The U.S. Department of Agriculture classifies small farms as farms with gross sales of $250,000 or less. The National Agricultural Statistics Service’s 2012 Census of Agriculture shows that they make up 88 percent of all farms nationwide and 87 percent in North Carolina. Many of these farms consist of small-scale agriculture, including fruit and vegetable production; small-scale livestock production including goats, pastured pork, and pastured poultry; forestry production; and aquaculture.

Even though they make up an overwhelming majority of all farmers, small farmers still face many challenges. Some of the challenges are receiving information on the availability of financial grants and resources and making informed management decisions.

Farmers and landowners will have the opportunity to attend an outreach meeting designed to inform them of programs that can provide financial assistance to their farms. The meeting is scheduled to take place Thursday at the Powell-Melvin Service Center, 450 Smith Circle, Elizabethtown. It will start at 1:15 p.m. and last until 5 p.m. Information on USDA Farm Service Agency, Rural Development, Natural Resources Conservation Service, and the Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement programs will be provided. Farmers will also receive information about Cooperative Extension Small Farm Programs, Bamboo Production and the Rural Opioid Crisis. Refreshments will be provided. Transportation will also be provided from the O. P. Owens Agriculture Center; please call 910-671-3276 and register by Tuesday to reserve your seat.

Remember, small farmers are important to North Carolina’s agricultural industry. Please support our small farmers to make sure they not only survive but thrive in today’s economy.

By Nelson Brownlee Contributing columnist

Nelson Brownlee is an Area Farm Management agent with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center. He can be reached at 910-671-3276, or by email at [email protected]

