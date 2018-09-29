Granados joins Century 21

LUMBERTON — Simon Granados has joined Century 21 — The Real Estate Center as a sales associate. He will specialize in residential and commercial property sales in the Robeson County area.

“We are thrilled to have Simon join our team,” said Elliott Williamson, owner of the firm. “It’s an exciting time to be with Century 21 as we increase our market presence in Robeson County.”

Granados just completed extensive training and licensing through JY Monk Real Estate School in Fayetteville.

Century 21 — The Real Estate Center is an independently owned and operated franchise of Century 21 Real Estate LLC, which is comprised of approximately 7,450 independently owned and operated franchised broker offices in 79 countries and territories worldwide with more than 115,000 independent sales professionals.

