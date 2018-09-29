UNCP’s Thomas Hub wins grant

PEMBROKE — The Thomas Entrepreneurship Hub at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke is among 13 recipients of the NC IDEA ECOSYSTEM grant.

NC IDEA awarded 13 grants, totaling more than $1.5 million, to organizations throughout the state that support the private foundation’s vision to empower North Carolinians to achieve their entrepreneurial potential.

The Thomas Entrepreneurship Hub was chosen out of 34 applications received from organizations throughout North Carolina.

“By partnering with these organizations, we create greater opportunity for the statewide exchange of ideas, experiences and connections,” said Thom Ruhe, president and CEO of NC IDEA. “Several of the partners announced today were impacted by Hurricane Florence, but our ECOSYSTEM Partner network is ready to help them relaunch. Together, we are stronger.”

The private foundation is committed to supporting entrepreneurial ambition and economic advancement in North Carolina.