Coldwell gets new home

Lumberton Mayor Bruce Davis helps owners owners David and Janell Carroll cut the ribbon during a recent grand-opening ceremony for the Coldwell Banker Premier Team Realty's new location at 703 Farringdom St., next to Cakes and Pastries. Also taking part in the ceremony were City Councilman Leroy Rising and Suzanne Abbott, representing the Lumberton Chamber of Commerce.

