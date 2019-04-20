Sanderson Farms makes top-employers list

ST. PAULS — Sanderson Farms Inc., which has a plant in St. Pauls. has been named one of America’s Best Employers by Forbes magazine.

Sanderson Farms, the nation’s third largest poultry producer, employs more than 1,200 people at its St. Pauls complex, which has the capacity to process 1.25 million chickens weekly. The 2019 America’s Best Employers list ranks the top 500 employers in the U.S. across 25 different industries and markets.

“It is because of the overwhelming support of our employees that we received this honor,” said Joe F. Sanderson Jr., chief executive officer and chairman of the board for Sanderson Farms. “We owe the success of this company to the leaders, employees, and communities that have worked to build it over the years.”

To assemble the list, Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to conduct an independent and anonymous online survey of 50,000 Americans working at companies with more than 1,000 employees. The respondents were asked to rate, on a scale of zero to 10, how likely they’d be to recommend their employer to friends and family. Statista then asked respondents to nominate organizations in industries outside their own. The final list ranks the 500 large and 500 midsize employers that received the most recommendations.

This is the first time Sanderson Farms has been recognized by Forbes since it began ranking America’s Best Employers in 2015. This is also the first time that a poultry company has made the list.

“It takes a team of committed people from diverse disciplines to bring our products to customers’ tables, and we would not be where we are today without their unwavering support,” said Lampkin Butts, chief operating officer and president, Sanderson Farms. “Our employees are our greatest assets. This is reflected in our commitment to employee safety, the wages we pay, the wellness and health care programs we offer, and our 401(k) and retirement benefits.”