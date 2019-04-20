RE/MAX adds 2 agents

Lovette Lovette Cutbush Cutbush

LUMBERTON — Two new agents have joined the team at RE/MAX Real Estate Exchange in Lumberton.

Christie Cutbush, a mother of two boys, is a graduate from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

According to Martin Stark, the owner of RE/MAX, “she is committed to providing both buyers and sellers a professional, ethical and personalized experience that meets their needs.”

Craig Lovette, a Robeson County native, attended Wingate College and is a graduate of Southeastern Community College in Whiteville. His background includes farming, farm management and more than 26 years in the banking industry.

His banking career as a trust real estate officer is where he earned both his N.C. real estate license and appraisal license. His commercial banking experience includes roles ranging from financial center manager, consumer lender and small business lender, where he handled the financing side of real estate purchases. He is also a graduate of the N.C. School of Banking at UNC Chapel Hill.

Lovette https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_copy131cl-2-_ne201941914442779.jpg Lovette Cutbush https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_Cutbush_ne201941914444233.jpg Cutbush