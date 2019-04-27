Peticide license exams on May 29

LUMBERTON — Exams are being offered on May 29 to anyone interested in obtaining a North Carolina pesticide license.

The North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center, is playing host to the testing event at O.P.

Owens Agriculture Center, 455 Caton Road in Lumberton, starting at 1 p.m. Participants are encouraged to arrive at 12:30 p.m. to get registered and to complete exam payments.

Individuals are eligible to take more than one license category exam during the testing period. Exams will be available for private applicators, such as farmers, and all commercial categories. Exam fees are payable to the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and will be collected the day of the exam.

Exam fees are $50 each for Core, Dealer, Worker Protection Designated Trainer, Aerial, and Consultant; $20 each for Ornamental and Turf, Right of Way, Forestry, Public Health, Ag Pest Animal, Pet Grooming, Poultry, Ag Pest Plant, Seed Treatment, Demonstration and Research, Wood Treatment, Regulatory, and Aquatic; and $10 for Private.

To register for the exam online, visit http://www.ncagr.gov/SPCAP/pesticides/index.htm or call the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Pesticide Division, at 919-733-3556. For more information, contact Mac Malloy, Extension Field Crops agent, at 910-671-3276, by email at [email protected], or visit http://robeson.ces.ncsu.edu/.

For accommodations for persons with disabilities, call Malloy no later than May 22.