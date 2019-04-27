May 8 class all about composting

LUMBERTON — May 8 is the deadline to register for a discussion on all things composting.

The interactive discussion on backyard composting and vermicomposting is being offered from 6 to 8 p.m. by the North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center. The class will take place at the O.P. Owens Agriculture Center located at 455 Caton Road in Lumberton. Composting material, composting practices, space needed for composting, how to apply compost, and compost “tea” are just some of the topics that will be covered.

For more information or to register, contact Mack Johnson, Extension Horticultural agent, at 910-671-3276 or [email protected] Please leave a working telephone number in case of inclement weather or the event needs to be rescheduled.