Yglesias passes CPA exam

LUMBERTON — Joseph Yglesias Jr., of Lumberton, was one of 112 individuals approved for licensure as certified public accountants in North Carolina.

The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant issued the approvals on Monday.

An applicant for licensure is required to pass the Uniform CPA Examination and satisfy the board’s education, work experience and moral character requirements. A CPA licensed to practice in North Carolina must annually renew his or her license and complete at least 40 hours of continuing professional education each year.