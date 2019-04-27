Two county natives join The Robesonian

Horne Horne Oxendine Oxendine

LUMBERTON — Two Robeson County natives recently joined The Robesonian’s staff.

Jessica Horne, of Orrum, will be a staff reporter; and Rose Ellesse Oxendine, of Pembroke, is as an advertising sales representative.

Horne is the daughter of Bobby and Penny Horne.

She is a senior at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, and will graduate May 4 with a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communications with a focus on Journalism and Public Relations. Horne spent three of her four years at college on the student-run newspaper, The Pine Needle. She worked her way up from the staff reporter to the editor-in-chief position. She also spent a semester as an intern at The Laurinburg Exchange.

“I am very excited for this new adventure and have been embraced and encouraged by the staff as I step into my new role as a news reporter with The Robesonian,” Horne said. “Robeson County is very close to my heart, and I look forward to serving in the community as I strive to keep members of the county informed and aware of local news and topics relevant to them.”

Horne can be reached by email at [email protected] or by phone at 910-416-5165.

Oxendine, the daughter of James and Letha Locklear, is married to Jesse Oxendine, with whom she has two children, Freya James and Wyatt Henry.

Raised in the Prospect community of Pembroke, she graduated from UNCP in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communications, with a concentration in Public Relations.

She has previously worked as a marketing consultant with a local entrepreneur and writer, and as a public relations intern for Robeson County government.

“I am pleased to be a part of The Robesonian team and look forward to serving the people of Robeson County,” Oxendine said.

Oxendine can be reached by email at [email protected] or by phone at 910-416-5161, Ext. 2357.

