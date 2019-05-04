Credit union moves to new office Monday

May 4, 2019 robesonian Business 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The State Employees’ Credit Union will be move into its newly constructed office at 64 Nigel Road on Monday

In addition to a spacious branch layout, the new office will feature four drive-thru lanes as well as a drive-up ATM for quick, convenient service.

“We are very happy to be transitioning to a better location in Lumberton to continue providing a wide range of financial services with greater accessibility and convenience,” said the Union’s president and city officer, Kristy Fields. ” Our staff is excited to welcome members to the new branch.”

The old office was located at 2739 W. Fifth St.

