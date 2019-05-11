Metzger earns Century 21 Diamond Award

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — Century 21 Real Estate Center LLC recently recognized Linda Metzger, a sales affiliate, as a top producer nationwide when it honored her with the Century 21 Diamond Masters Award.

“I am honored to receive the Diamond Masters Award,” Metzger said. “It is a privilege to be recognized among such a talented and dedicated group of real estate sales professionals.”

Metzger produced $8 million in sales for 2018.

“Linda places her real estate wisdom into her everyday business,” said Elliott Williamson, the broker/owner of Century 21 — The Real Estate Centerd. “She is always willing to assist clients with their real estate needs. She goes above and beyond to make it a smooth transition to what may be the most significant purchase of their lives.”

Century 21 — The Real Estate Center, which is a full-service brokerage, is located at 4859 Fayetteille Road in Lumberton.

