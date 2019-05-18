Builders gift $5,000 to RCC

The Robeson County Home Builders Association recently donated $5,000 to the Robeson Community College scholarship fund. The money was raised during the association's annual golf tournament. Shown are Robeson County Home Builders Association President J.W. Lawson and members Bobby Sampson and Gerald Strickland; and Robeson Community College Foundation board member, Alan Avant.

