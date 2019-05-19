Maynor Maynor

How much do you know about the North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center 4-H Program?

Here are a few interesting facts: Youth in 4-H are 20 percent more likely to attend college and more likely to be successful in their adult lives. They are also 20 percent more likely to get better grades in school and 40 percent less likely to engage in risky behaviors.

Doesn’t this sound like something you would want your child involved in?

As a parent, one of our most important jobs is to do everything possible to set our children up for success. Who doesn’t want to be successful, have fun, meet new friends and learn along the way? Cooperative Extension’s 4-H Program offers something for everyone between the ages of 5 and 18. Youth will acquire skills in public speaking, goal-setting, leadership, citizenship, self-confidence and communication through informal learning methods.

Recently, nine Robeson County 4-H members won gold at the county level competition in public speaking and presentations. They will represent Robeson County on the district level in June at Craven County Community College. They have an opportunity to win ribbons, cash and represent our county at the state competition held at N.C. State University in July. There are many fun and exciting programs where youth have the opportunity to learn through hands-on activities in safe and nurturing environments. Some children love animals, others enjoy gardening or shooting sports, while others enjoy being a part of a specialty or community club.

Community service projects are an important part of 4-H clubs. Community service helps youth to understand the importance of giving back and building their community. The standards and expectations are set at a high level for our youth. The 4-H motto is “To make the best better.” The four values that members work on through fun and engaging programs are: Head, which represents managing and thinking; Heart, which represents relating and caring; Hands, which represents giving and working; and Health, which represents being and living.

In addition, 4-H has a pledge that represents what each member and leader stands for: “I pledge my Head to clearer thinking, my Heart to greater loyalty, my Hands to larger service, and my Health to better living, for my club, my community, my country and my world.”

The4-H Program teaches our youth ethics, responsibility and leadership skills which they will use throughout life.

Wendy Maynor is the 4-H Youth Development Program associate for the North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center. She can be reached at 910-671-3276, by email at [email protected], or visit http://robeson.ces.ncsu.edu/.

