Program helps combat high blood pressure

Have you ever noticed that each month is associated with something to be celebrated or a topic intended to increase our interest to learn more about a subject?

This month, we celebrate National Blood Pressure Education, a month-long health observance that tackles the underlying, as well as prevalent, issues concerning high blood pressure. Not only is this an opportunity to understand more about the impact of this health condition, it creates a dialogue to talk more openly about lifestyle changes, preventative measures, and ways to relate to others who have been diagnosed with high blood pressure.

High blood pressure, or hypertension, occurs when your arterioles tighten and make your heart work harder to get the blood to flow, causing the pressure on the inside to increase. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that about one in three U.S. adults, or about 75 million people, have high blood pressure, with only half of those people having their blood pressure under control. It has also been called a silent killer, because sometimes a person can be unaware that they have it, due to the fact that they’ve experienced little to no symptoms.

Hypertension not only affects adults but adolescents as well. Studies show that about 4% of youth (12 to 19 years) have hypertension, and another 10% have elevated blood pressure. According to the Texas Heart Institute, hypertension is projected to increase about 8% between 2013 and 2030. There are certain risk factors, such as family history, being overweight or obese, race and age, that can attribute to this. These findings are alarming, but there are ways to prevent high blood pressure from developing and ways to decrease hypertension if already diagnosed.

By simply adopting healthier habits in our daily routines, the risk of development reduces significantly. These changes include incorporating a healthier diet, implementing physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight, even limiting substances that we put into the body, such as alcohol.

Learning the material shared in the Adult Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program series can be beneficial to individuals with hypertension who need a push or ideas to assist them in their decision making and healthy lifestyle adjustments. The series is a nutrition education program that focuses on teaching families to “Eat Smart, and Move More,” helping participants improve their health now and in the future. The program also teaches participants how to manage their food resources and address food insecurities. Classes are free and welcome to all who meet the guidelines.

In the program, participants are always learning new ways to become more physically active. Moreover, adult learners are educated on the importance of building a healthy plate, which promotes increased fruit and vegetable consumption, as well as eating foods that are low in fat, sugars, and sodium, all of which impact weight gain or loss. Additionally, Adult Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program teaches participants simple, affordable and more importantly, healthy recipes they can prepare at home.

Ashley McRae

Ashley McRae is the Adult Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program assistant at North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center. She can be reached at 910-671-3276 or at [email protected]

