Price sworn into Bar on Monday

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — Sarah Price, a Robeson County native, will be sworn in to the North Carolina Bar on Monday.

The ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. in Courtroom 2A at the Robeson County Courthouse. A reception will be held after the ceremony.

Price was raised in Robeson County and has lived in North Carolina her entire life. She is the daughter of Rob and Linda Price, and has a younger brother, David. Her father is an actively practicing attorney in Lumberton. Her mother is a retired teacher, and her brother is a radiographer who is pursuing an MBA degree.

She attended college at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, and graduated in 2008 with a B.A. in Linguistics. She worked in a variety of jobs before going to Elon University School of Law in 2016. She received her juris doctorate degree in December and took the North Carolina bar exam in February.

Staff report