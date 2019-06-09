Time for fresh, locally grown veggies

I don’t know about you, but I am looking forward to enjoying locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables that are slowly becoming available. I try to visit the downtown farmers market at least once each week. I invite you to join me in that practice every Wednesday and Saturday morning. It is amazing to see the great variety of fresh fruits and vegetables that our local farmers have to sell. You don’t have to know a whole lot about vegetables to tell that what you see at the farmers market is about as fresh as it can get.

There is growing evidence that Americans are cooking less and eating more; many of those calories are from processed foods and fast food. Now don’t get me wrong, I have eaten my share of fast food and continue to rely on eating out more often than I should. But I am also making an effort to eat more meals at home and eat those meals with family as often as possible.

Eating out usually means larger portions, more calories and fat, fewer fruits and vegetables, fewer whole grains, and, of course, usually a higher price. In fact, there is a growing body of evidence that says when we eat out, we tend to eat more calories than we need, and are more likely to be at an unhealthy weight. So think about it, when we eat out, we are probably paying more for our food and are more likely to be unhealthy. That sounds slightly backwards, don’t you think? But how do we change those habits and start eating at home more?

Maybe the first step is to keep it simple. Eating at home just one night is a step in the right direction. Choose simple recipes that can be prepped ahead and take very little time to prepare. My new favorite way to prepare those fresh vegetables I purchase from the farmers market is to roast them in the oven. Simply cut them up, add a little olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic, and your favorite seasonings, then pop them in a 400-degree oven and roast for approximately 20 to 30 minutes. Stir them around at about 10 to 15 minutes to ensure they are cooking evenly. The best part about roasting is that you can roast almost anything. With a little trial and error, you can find your favorite combinations. Then add a little protein, and you are all set.

For more ideas of how to prepare fresh vegetables, join local North Carolina Cooperative Extension agents and the Robeson County Farmers Market as we focus on local foods at the 9th annual Summer Extravaganza on Saturday, June 29, from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Robeson County Farmers Market, located on the corner of Eighth and Elm streets in Lumberton. Stop by to try new, exciting recipes made with local products sold at the market from area farmers. Tasty samples and recipes will be provided, and demonstrations will be given by Extension master gardeners and Extension staff.

Christy Strickland is the county Extension director with North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center. She can be reached at 910-671-3276, or at [email protected]

