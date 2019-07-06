Robeson County’s challenges aren’t ‘elitist’

Presidential candidate Joe Biden has proclaimed that, if elected, his top legislative priority will be LGBTQ rights.

Although this is an important issue, historically the Democratic party focused on issues for the common person, such as Bill Clinton’s “Putting People First” and “It’s the Economy, Stupid” to John Kerrey’s “Let America be America Again.” We have seen a split in America in the last 20 years, a time when many people have decided elitist issues are most important politically, rather than issues typically associated with the poor and working class in America.

Elitist issues are largely in the area of social identity, but include global climate change, activist courts, unrestricted abortion, unrestricted immigration and subsuming America to a global order. Elitists believe politics should pervade all of life, including sporting events and wedding cakes.

Robeson County, and much of America, primarily faces another set of issues — jobs; clean air, water, and land; safe neighborhoods, agriculture; literacy; health; opium addiction; and raising children. These are generally populist issues and populists believe people should have great pride in their nation and that politics should not pervade sports and many other aspects of life.

Historically, politicians have pursued policies they argued would provide the greatest benefit for the greatest number of people. An elitist focus, by definition, focuses on a small group of beneficiaries, not people generally. So, given the choice between loosening legislation about, for example, legal immigration and fostering conditions so that Sanderson Farms can increase pay and inject $3.2 million into Robeson County, the higher priority, for the general good, should be the latter.

Fortunately, recent federal actions have been populist, focusing on the greatest benefit for society as a whole. Although any progress is uneven, in the first quarter of 2019, household net worth grew by 4.5%, the highest rate since 2004. Not surprisingly, the household saving rate increased in the first quarter to 6.7% of disposable income. Imagine the good this increase accomplished for families living paycheck to paycheck, who now may even be able to increase (or start) saving. People are now putting aside money to save for a down payment on a house or to send a child to college.

Recent employment statistics also show that populist issues are progressing. As I’ve written many times, the main unemployment rate published is not the best indicator of employment situation. Although that number continues to remain at a generational low of about 3.8%, a more complete measure, that includes discouraged job seekers and those working part-time who want to work full-time continues to fall, recently reached 7.1%, the lowest level since 2000. That percentage drop occurred because 299,000 who were working part-time found full-time jobs. African Americans have benefited most from the focus on the common good, seeing their unemployment rate fall to an all-time low of 6.2% even as wages increased 3.1%.

A final populist issue I’ll report today is corporations paying taxes. The Trump administration changed the tax law so that beginning in 2018 American corporations no longer have an incentive to keep their profits in other countries to escape American taxation. The change has been dramatic. In the last quarter of 2017, American corporations repatriated about $25 billion in profit. In the first quarter of 2018, that number rose eleven-fold to $275 billion. Populists realize it is better to receive 21% of a much higher number than 35% of a smaller number. Corporations benefit, and so do average Americans.

Eric Dent, a former professor at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, now teaches at Florida Gulf Coast University.

