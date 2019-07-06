3M gives Rempac its Supplier Award

More New Yorkers are moving to North Carolina.

I know what you are thinking, but I won’t write it here. What I find interesting is that they are leaving New York because of its policies, particularly its tax policies. So, it will be beyond hypocritical if those New Yorkers come to North Carolina and advocate for the types of policies here that created a situation they felt they had to escape there.

Such irony was represented in Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez going to say “goodbye” to employees at a coffee shop where she formerly worked. It was closing its doors after 28 years in business because of increasing minimum wage laws and yet she advocates for an increase in minimum wages. It is estimated that the future minimum wage increases in laws already passed will cost an additional 261,000 jobs, mostly in New York and California. That’s a large number of low-income families to unemploy.

Fortunately, at the federal and state levels we have policies in place now that are supporting the poor and the working class, and we are not focusing primarily on the issues of the elite, which had been dominant for the previous 10 years or more. As the New York Times recently wrote, “Over the past year, low-wage workers have experienced the fastest pay increases, a shift from earlier in the recovery, when wage growth was concentrated at the top.” The New York Times also wrote that economic growth is causing employers to pay a starting wage of $25 and hour in the construction business. That’s the way to help lower-income employees, by creating economic conditions in which they can flourish.

Surprisingly, even many top economists don’t understand how this works. For example, many predicted tax revenues would drop when recent tax cuts were implemented both individually and corporately. In reality, federal revenues this fiscal year through April are 2% above the previous year. Some of the recent economic and financial milestones are staggering. The Hispanic unemployment rate has reached the lowest level ever. The unemployment rate for women is the lowest since 1953 when many men were off fighting the Korean War. This spring the highest percentage of households reported income gains since 1966. As the saying goes, this increasing economic tide is lifting all boats, not just those of the elite.

So, what is the secret ingredient? Many economists don’t realize that the magic of overall wealth increase in a society comes when individuals and businesses get to keep money that previously went to pay taxes because these people will turn around and invest the money, resulting in greater productivity gains. You don’t increase wealth when you mandate wage increases. You do so when you encourage productivity increases. If you are a farmer and you discover how to increase the yield of your farm by 10%, you have created wealth almost like magic. If you can keep your same yield and reduce your costs, you have also created wealth.

The only way to keep economic growth coming this late in a growth cycle is to increase productivity. In the first quarter of this year, productivity increased by 2.4 percent, the best rate since 2010.

We’ll probably give the New Yorkers a great Southern welcome. That’s our nature. At the same time, it is only fair to ask them to allow North Carolina to continue to do what attracted them here in the first place.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_eric-dent.jpg