3M gives Rempac its Supplier Award

July 6, 2019 robesonian Business 0
By: Staff report
Rempac Foam was honored recently with the 2019 3M Supplier of the Year Award. The company has a facility on Starlite Drive in Lumberton.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Rempac Foam was honored recently with the 2019 3M Supplier of the Year Award in recognition of the company’s contribution to improving 3M’s competitiveness.

This year, 3M recognized 13 suppliers, among thousands in its global supply base, for world class performance in providing products and/or services. These suppliers were identified and rated based on strategic spending, contract compliance, actions taken to improve 3M’s relevance and overall supplier performance.

Rempac has a facility in Lumberton on Starlite Drive.

“Rempac is honored to be the recipient of this reward — given the scope and complexity of 3M’s supplier network. We strive for excellence in all aspects of our business. The recognition of our efforts by 3M is a testament to our employees who are critical to our success,” said Barry Zeveloff, vice president of Sales.

“Supplier collaboration is critical to supply chain success,” said Debora Fronczak, vice president, 3M Strategic Sourcing. “We are fortunate to work with great suppliers who are committed to fostering a relationship with 3M. These partnerships help us to serve our customers with innovative and valuable solutions. It’s important that we recognize our most outstanding suppliers, and that’s what this award is all about.”

Rempac Foam was honored recently with the 2019 3M Supplier of the Year Award. The company has a facility on Starlite Drive in Lumberton.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Rempac-foam.jpgRempac Foam was honored recently with the 2019 3M Supplier of the Year Award. The company has a facility on Starlite Drive in Lumberton.

Staff report