Pembroke banker joins state board

July 13, 2019 robesonian Business
By: Staff report
PEMBROKE — A Pembroke banker will serve on the North Carolina Bankers Association board of directors for the 2019-2020 term.

Kyle Chavis, CEO of Lumbee Guaranty Bank in Pembroke, has been employed with that bank for more than 19 years with experience exceeding 25 years in a variety of banking roles at Wachovia Bank, Triangle Bank and others.

He earned his bachelor of Aarts degree in Business Administration and Management from N.C. State and his masters degree of Business Administration from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

The NCBA announced its board of directors for the 2019-2020 term Monday.

Leading the new board, effective following the NCBA’s 123rd annual convention last month, will be incoming chairman, Wendell Begley, president and CEO of Black Mountain Savings Bank in Black Mountain. Charles Frederick, market president of North Carolina of TD Bank in Asheville, will serve as vice chairman.

Other board members are: Lee Fite, regional president of the Carolinas at Fifth Third Bank in Charlotte; Jim Hansen, regional president Eastern Carolinas at PNC Bank in Raleigh; Lance Sellers, president and CEO of Peoples Bank in Newton; Bob Washburn, president and CEO of LifeStore Bank in West Jefferson; and Ted Whitehurst, president and CEO of Providence Bank in Rocky Mount.

