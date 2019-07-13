Job fair set for Friday

LUMBERTON — RHA Health Services will hold a job fair on site on Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It is located at 2003 Godwin Ave. Suite A-1 in Lumberton.

Attendesss are asked to dress professionally and bring a resume, car insurance declaration page, a driver’s license, Social Security card and any diploma or degrees.

