Credit Union to hold open house

August 24, 2019
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The State Employees’ Credit Union will hold an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday for its new location at 64 Nigel Road.

The event will run from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Refreshments will be offered.

In addition to a spacious branch layout, the new office features four drive-thru lanes as well as a drive-up ATM for quick, convenient service.

The old office was located at 2739 W. Fifth St.

