Mountaire wins safety awards

August 31, 2019 robesonian Business 0
By: Staff report
Mountaire Farms’ Lumber Bridge processing plant received an Award of Distinction this month after an evaluation of safety and program initiatives by the Joint Industry Safety and Health Council. The Award of Distinction is the highest level of recognition by the council. Courtesy photo

LUMBER BRIDGE — Mountaire Farms, the nation’s sixth largest chicken producer, was recognized with national awards this month for its safety record at seven of its facilities by the Joint Industry Safety and Health Council.

Lumber Bridge’s processing plant was among the seven.

“We make safety a priority in everything we do,” said President Phillip Plylar. “This recognition just reinforces that and we are so proud of our team who work hard to ensure everyone’s safety.”

The awards were presented at the 2019 National Safety Conference in Destin, Florida. The Joint Industry Safety and Health Council consists of members of the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association, the National Chicken Council and the National Turkey Federation.

Awards are based on the injury rates for employees during the previous three years, and an evaluation of safety initiatives and innovative programs. All of Mountaire’s facilities received the highest level of recognition, the Award of Distinction.

Mountaire Farms' Lumber Bridge processing plant received an Award of Distinction this month after an evaluation of safety and program initiatives by the Joint Industry Safety and Health Council. The Award of Distinction is the highest level of recognition by the council. Courtesy photo

