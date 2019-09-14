Workshop on fruits is Sept. 23

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — An interactive workshop on how to grow fruits at home has been scheduled for Sept. 23.

The workshop offered by the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service Robeson County Center will take place 6 to 8 p.m. at the O.P. Owens Agriculture Center, located at 455 Caton Road in Lumberton.

Workshop participants will be presented information about which fruits can be grown in their backyards and culture requirements of different crops. Participants also will be led in a discussion about fruit varieties, or cultivars, for the Robeson County area.

Light refreshments will be provided.

Contact Mack Johnson, Extension horticultural agent, at 910-671-3276 or [email protected] for more information or to register. Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made by Monday by calling 910-671-3276.

