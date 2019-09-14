Wildlife management meeting is Wednesday

LUMBERTON — A wildlife management meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday in Pembroke.

The meeting is to take place 9 a.m. to noon at Lowry’s Shop, located at 8879 U.S. 74 West, according to the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service Robeson County Center. Representatives from U.S. Department of Agriculture-Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Wildlife Services, and the North Carolina Resource Commission will be covering the topics of trapping basics, coyote management, beaver management, deer management, special permits for year-round hunting and trapping, and how to determine if an animal’s death is feral or domestic-animal related.

For more information or to register, contact Taylor Chavis, Extension livestock agent, at 910-671-3276 or [email protected] for more information or to register.