UNCW to hold conference celebrating minority-owned businesses

Can you feel the excitement in the air? In case you haven’t noticed by the calendar, the Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair is right around the corner. Before the first ride hits the fairgrounds, we have lots of things going on that makes our fair stand out from all the others.

First, on Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m. crafters, gardeners and bakers can start dropping off their entries to compete for a coveted blue ribbon — and some premium money. For those of you who may not understand the fascination behind the blue-ribbon race, let me explain. I am a self-proclaimed creative creator. In other words, I love to craft, bake, garden — just create things, especially useful things. In my passion for creating, sometimes when people say they like things I have made, I have a hard time determining whether they are being polite or if I really created something good. Entering my items in a fair gives me unbiased feedback and comparison to other crafters and helps me determine my skill level. So, when I came home from a recent fair with 20 blue ribbons, a few second place and a third place … well, I felt much more confident in my skills. I must admit I also like being able to say my jam is blue-ribbon-award-winning when I give it to folks as a gift.

Now if you don’t care about the ribbons or premiums, perhaps you are into the entertainment? This year we have loads of new entertainment, from Lew-E the Clown and Johnny Rocket’s Cycle Circus to a demolition derby bump-and-run that is free with fair admission. Also, on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, we will have a 9/11 mobile memorial, so folks can learn more and see the impact of this event. It is a touching and incredible tribute to those who lost their lives in this tragic historic event.

Probably the two biggest draws are the rides, provided by Big Rock Amusements, and the food. This year we will have a couple of new rides for our more adventurous patrons — over-the-4-foot marker, adventurous — which should add some excitement to our bright and clean midway. And I don’t know about you, but I have a list of fair foods that I “must” consume. The fair website has a list of food vendors planning on attending. We hope to add their menus to that page once they are set up so you can see what is available and plan accordingly.

Is this too much information and excitement to absorb at one time? Well check out the fair website at www.robesoncountyfair.com for all the details, including the daily schedule, competitions and other opportunities available to everyone.

Also, keep in mind the drop-off schedule for home exhibit items Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m. and Monday through Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. each day. The fair folks recommend entering the items that need to be fresh for judging, such as baked goods and cut flowers, on Wednesday.

Gates officially open on Friday at 5 p.m. and the fair will run through Oct. 5 at midnight. Think about coming out and being more than just a rider of rides — be an active part of our fair, because this family fun event is for everyone!

Shea Ann DeJarnette Contributing columnist