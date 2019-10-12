Pattie’s Shoe Repair opens

Lumberton City Council member Eric Chavis, left, Robeson County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jerry Stephens, city Councilman Leroy Rising, Pattie Johnson, store Manager Randolph Gilchrist, and Chamber of Commerce Chairman Mickey Gregory cut the ribbon at Pattie’s Shoe Repair in Lumberton during a recent grand opening. Johnson’s business is located at 602 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton. The shop repairs shoes and ladies handbags, stretches shoes, and replaces zippers on men’s and women’s boots and jackets. The store hours are Tuesdays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

