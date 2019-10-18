Financial aid for farmers focus of meeting

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A meeting to provide farmers and landowners information about programs that can provide financial assistance has been scheduled for Tuesday.

The meeting is to take place from 1:15 to 5 p.m. at Powell-Melvin Agriculture Service Center, located at 450 Smith Circle in Elizabethtown.

Information on Cooperative Extension, USDA Farm Service Agency, Rural Development, Natural Resources Conservation Service, and the Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement programs will be provided. Attendees also will receive information about Cooperative Extension small-farm programs, bamboo production and the rural opioid crisis.

Refreshments will be provided. Transportation also will be provided from the O.P. Owens Agriculture Center. Anyone interested in participating in the meeting is urged to register by Monday to reserve a seat.

For more information or to register, contact Nelson Brownlee, Extension Area Farm Management agent, at 910-671-3276 or by email at [email protected]

