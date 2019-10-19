Hammonds joins RE/MAX

October 19, 2019 robesonian Business 0
By: Staff report
Hammonds

LUMBERTON — Steve Hammonds was joined RE/MAX Real Estate Exchange as an agent.

Hammonds grew up on a tobacco farm in Robeson County, and began his military career right after high school graduation. He served 22 years in the U.S. Marines and five years in government through the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. During that time, Hammonds obtained his real estate license in Virginia and was instrumental in the relocation of many military families.

Hammonds is also experienced as a real estate investor.

Hammonds
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Steve-Hammonds_2.jpgHammonds

Staff report