The Robesonian adds two people to its staff

LUMBERTON — The Robesonian recently added two new staff members to its team.
Vada Oxendine, 22, has joined The Robesonian’s advertising department as an account executive.
She lives in Laurinburg and is a graduate of James Madison High School. She is enrolled in Penn Foster College’s pharmacy school. Oxendine worked since she was 16 years old as an internet sales manager at three car dealerships.
“My first job ever was at Bennettsville Honda,” Oxendine said. “The GM at the time — Bert Warren — went out of his way to make sure I knew my full potential in the sales field. Every since then I knew this was the field I wanted to go into.”
She believes her age will bring something fresh to The Robesonian.
“I’m only 22, but I am willing to learn,” Oxendine said. “Most people don’t like change but I love it. I hope to accomplish being able to build relationships with my customers for years to come. I hope to be able to earn the trust of my clients.”
Oxendine is engaged to Ray Fisher and has two children, McKynzi and Gage. She enjoys spending all of her free time with her children, taking them to the park, zoo and beach.
She can be reached at [email protected]
Chris Stiles joined The Robesonian’s editorial department in August as a sports writer.
Stiles comes to Lumberton from Asheboro, where he worked in a similar role at The Courier-Tribune. He previously worked at The Clayton Tribune in northeast Georgia, where he covered news and sports.
The move to Lumberton is a move close to home for Stiles, who is from Mullins and graduated from Latta High School.
“I’m excited about being closer to home, but also excited about Robeson County becoming my new home,” Stiles said. “I’ve enjoyed getting to know people here over the last couple months and I look forward to continuing to meet people in this community as I get familiar here.”
Stiles received a bachelor’s degree in Communications/Digital Media from Anderson University in South Carolina in 2017. While at Anderson, he worked in a variety of roles in the school’s sports information department and freelanced at the Independent Mail, covering high school sports.
Away from work, Stiles enjoys music and golf. He is single and lives in Lumberton.
He can be reached at [email protected]