Classes to address cattle farming

November 2, 2019 robesonian Business 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A two-night class for any new cattle producers or anyone interested in starting a cattle farm is being offered by the N.C. Cooperative Extension Robeson County Center.

Beef Cattle 101 is scheduled for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 14 and Nov. 21 at the O.P. Owens Agriculture Center located at 455 Caton Road in Lumberton. Topics to be covered include terminology, nutritional requirements, forages, reproduction, and health management. There also will be a farm visit to gain hands-on experience to augment what was learned during class discussion of production practices.

The fee is $25, which covers the class and all take-home material. There is a $10 fee for each additional farm member. The fee must be paid by check or money order made payable to Robeson County Cooperative Extension.

Thursday is the deadline to register. The minimum number of participants in order for the class to be held is 10. The class will be cancelled if the minimum number is not met.

Contact Taylor Chavis, Extension livestock agent, at 910-671-3276 or [email protected] for more information or to register.

Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made by calling 910-671-3276.

Staff report