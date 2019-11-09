Sanderson Farms get champion of women award

By: Staff report

LAUREL, Miss. — Sanderson Farms, which has a meat-processing plant in St. Pauls, recently was honored for its efforts to place more women into leadership roles.

Sanderson Farms Inc. was recognized Nov. 7 by the Women’s Forum of New York during its fifth Breakfast of Corporate Champions. The Forum, a global leadership network, hosts this biennial event to recognize companies that are actively advancing women on corporate boards. To qualify for invitation, companies must have measurably exceeded the national average of board seats held by women. Sanderson Farms continues to lead its Fortune 1000 peers by retaining 35 percent female board members, double the national average.

“We are delighted to salute companies and leaders by accelerating the advancement of women onto corporate boards and reaping the rewards,” said Carolyn Carter, president of Women’s Forum of New York. “By shining a light on their successes, we hope to inspire others and help achieve gender balance in the boardroom.”

The company has been recognized by 2020 Women on Boards each year since 2011, when the national campaign first began tracking board diversity.

“Our female leadership has played a crucial role in our accomplishments as a company, and we couldn’t be prouder of their contributions,” said Joe F. Sanderson, president and CEO of Sanderson Farms. “We are grateful to the Women’s Forum of New York for recognizing our company’s commitment to diversity and inclusivity.”

Sanderson Farms opened the Robeson County plant in 2017, and about 1,200 people work there. It also has a corporate office on N.C. 41 near Lumberton where about 80 people work.

