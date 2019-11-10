Your Pie grand opening set for Friday

LUMBERTON — Your Pie has scheduled a grand opening for 11 a.m. Friday at its 5130 Fayetteville Road location in the northwest quadrant of Interstate 95 and Exit 22, adjacent to SpringHill Suites by Marriott.
Before its official grand opening, the restaurant will host Dine and Donate events on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. each day. During each event, the restaurant will serve free pizzas for up to 200 registered guests and collect monetary donations on behalf of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke Braves Club.
“The UNC Pembroke Braves Club is excited and honored to be a part of Your Pie’s Dine and Donate Grand Opening event,” said Adam Hardin, club executive director.
“The Braves Club is the official athletic booster club of UNC Pembroke, which provides scholarship support to our student-athletes and strives to foster a championship experience. In the current landscape of higher education, the need for external financial support continues to grow; Your Pie understands this need,” he said.
Your Pie, a brick-oven pizzeria, offers a customizable, down-the-line experience at nearly 70 stores nationwide.
It will be the company’s fourth location in North Carolina, joining restaurants in Cary, Raleigh and Wilmington. Your Pie Lumberton is owned by a local investment group and led by managing partners Pramit Patel and Kevin Fraley.
“Having worked in retail management for more than 20 years, I have always wanted to open a restaurant of my own,” Fraley said. “I’m excited for this opportunity and look forward to creating a space where families and friends can gather around a table to enjoy exceptional food and great company within the Lumberton community.”
Patel sees the investment as an opportunity.
“We’ve known for some time that we wanted to open a restaurant next to our SpringHill Suites by Marriott hotel,” Patel said. “After considering several different options, we came upon Your Pie and found it to be exactly what we were looking for. We fell in love with the atmosphere and concept, and knew it would be a great fit for the residents, students, travelers and guests of this community. Combining great food with plenty of TVs and a large outdoor patio area will provide a one-of-a-kind experience that is needed in our area.”
Find current information about the store’s Dine and Donate and grand opening events at facebook.com/yourpielumberton.