A path to prosperity: Cutting unnecessary rules

It’s unfortunate that the word “news” suggests novelty because often the most important “information” we need updated isn’t strictly novel. For example, this is the final column for 2019 and all indications are that it will be another month of economic growth. That means we have lived through 126 straight months of growth, the longest streak since records were kept in 1854. This really is a staggering phenomenon. It didn’t even happen as we recovered from the Great Depression. It’s a simple matter to put together several months of growth coming out of an economic recession. But to continue to grow this late in an economic growth cycle should be headline “news” every day.

Because of the implicit business cycles we have always previously had a downturn and even a recession by now. But, this time we haven’t, and millions of the poorest Americans are benefitting as a result. What has been the biggest difference this time? Previous recoveries have had, for example, low interest rates, tax cuts, or low oil prices. The main difference this time has been deregulation and increasing productivity rates. Deregulation sounds like a fancy, abstract term, but it has very direct impact on individuals and businesses.

The Trump Administration has focused on deregulation and that has saved American households approximately $3,100 per year. It is very important for a country, state, or municipality to have appropriate regulation, but excessive regulation ends up being extremely costly with no additional benefit (actually, harm). That’s the state America has reached, and it particularly hurts new business creation, which is down substantially. A Stanford University study found that the Dodd-Frank Act perversely caused a decrease in lending to small businesses.

Much regulation is politically motivated. Once individuals or companies have found success and profit in a certain line of work, the easiest way to prevent others from also doing that work is to get politicians to pass regulations making it more difficult to enter that field. A common example is braiding hair. If you want to start a side business of braiding hair in North Carolina, you cannot, at least legally, until you complete 300 hours of training and obtain a license from the North Carolina Board of Cosmetic Art Examiners. South Carolina on the other hand only requires a six-hour training course and a $25 licensing fee in order to braid hair. Should we really be preventing people from making more money by braiding hair?

Most of the annoying regulation affects us in small ways, but the cumulative effect hurts the poor and our standard of living. For example, in order to be certified to do research (everything I do is “paper” work) I had to pass tests about the handling of bodily fluids and testing of pharmaceuticals on pregnant women, even though my research has nothing to do with these subjects. Multiply that example many times over and you’ll find ridiculous cases, such as the Environmental Protection Agency threatening fines as high as $20 million against a family who built an environmentally-friendly pond for their horses.

Regulation grew topsy-turvy in the Obama Administration because elected officials passed laws that basically turned over the regulation to unelected government that had vested professional interests in the regulations they created. Putting an end to such runaway regulation has made us all so much better off.

Eric Dent, a former professor at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, now teaches at Florida Gulf Coast University.

