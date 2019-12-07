Edward Jones recognizes Walter

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — Mary Jo Walter, financial advisor for Edward Jones, attended Barron’s 2019 Top Women Advisors Summit, which took place Wednesday through Friday in Palm Beach, Florida.

This is the first time Walter has been invited to attend the invitation-only event.

The conference gathered the nation’s top women financial advisors and leading industry decision-makers. Over the course of the three-day event, attendees had the opportunity to share ideas, grow professionally and network among their peers.

“This is an amazing learning opportunity, and I am thankful I have this chance to learn from my peers,” Walter said.

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the United States and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm’s business, from the investments offered to the location of its branch offices, caters to individual investors. The firm’s 18,000-plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients and manage $1 trillion in assets.

