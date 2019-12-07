Wesley Pines manager tops in survey

LUMBERTON — The Wesley Pines Retirement Community has announced that its management company ranked highest in customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Senior Living Study.
Life Care Services achieved the highest score in all seven study factors: resident services and activities, community staff, food and beverage, new resident orientation, resident cost, community, and grounds and resident apartment unit. Life Care Services, the nation’s second-largest senior living operator, scored 843 on a 1,000-point scale, a full 49 index points above the second-highest performing senior living organization.
The J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Senior Living Study examines industry-level performance metrics of senior living providers, and highlights the best practices that are critical to customer satisfaction, advocacy and loyalty. The study’s comprehensive view of the senior living resident experience provides an independent and objective measure of the overall satisfaction levels among U.S. customers.
Wesley Pines, located at 1000 Wesley Pines Road in Lumberton, serves more than 120 residents.
“Our company is committed to providing the resources for communities to deliver an exceptional resident experience driven by innovation, signature programs and quality services,” said Joel Nelson, president and CEO of LCS, the parent company for Life Care Services. “The J.D. Power award represents the voice of the senior living customer, and I can’t think of a more important voice than that of the residents we serve.”
Wesley Pines is the area’s only life plan community, or formerly known as a continuing care retirement community, and offers all three levels of care: independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing. The facility is adding three new deluxe villas to the independent living. Once these villas are complete, there will be 26 independent living residences on the Wesley Pines campus.
The facility is also the recipient of a Robesonian Reader’s Choice Award and Southeastern Health’s Business Award.
“Wesley Pines Retirement Community employees have a passion for serving seniors, and their dedication to its residents continually inspires me,” Nelson said.
J.D. Power surveyed 3,021 residents, family members and friends of residents living in independent living, assisted living or memory care communities across the United States.
For more information about Wesley Pines Retirement Community, visit www.wesleypines.org or call 910-738-9691.