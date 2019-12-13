Workshop on mold prevention is Tuesday

PEMBROKE — Did you know that vinegar is one of the best mold removers?

Did you know that bleach does not kill mold on porous materials like wood and Sheetrock? Do you know how to use a moisture meter to test the moisture in porous materials in order to tell if mold can grow there or not?

These and many other questions and concerns about mold will be answered at the December countywide mold education, treatment and removal workshop at 6 p.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church in Pembroke. The church is located at 100 Breece St.. The workshop is free to the public. It is sponsored by the Mold Busters Program of Sustainable Sandhills and co-sponsored by the Robeson County Disaster Recovery Coalition.

The workshop utilizes training material provided by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences. It is a 90-minute, hands-on, experiential workshop that includes how to use the equipment needed to protect one’s self from mold contamination while treating and removing it in the home, church, business or school. It will demonstrate how to use inexpensive, Tyvek coveralls to protect one’s body and clothing from exposure to mold spores when present. Safety supplies, including goggles, N95 respirators and gloves, will be given to participants free of charge to everyone who attends the workshop.

Participants will learn how to effectively spot, treat and remove mold without having to use toxic chemicals. They will also practice using moisture meters to test moisture levels to determine if mold can grow on various surfaces. The importance of adding moisture meters to standard tool kits will be discussed. Knowledge and skills regarding mucking and gutting homes and buildings will be discussed and the importance of utilizing the appropriate equipment to protect yourself from mold and other toxic exposures.

“Mold grows anywhere there is moisture and causes major damage to our homes, businesses, churches and schools,” said Mac Legerton, the Mold Busters Robeson County program coordinator. “It is a threat to our health and well-being, particularly to our young, elders and those suffering from breathing disorders. Mold grows in our warm climate and is a health risk twelve months of the year, not just after a hurricane. Learning how to spot it, reduce it, destroy it and prevent it is key to protecting our families and communities.”

Residents, civic groups and faith communities interested in hosting a Mold Busters workshop in their community may contact Legerton at 910-736-5573, or email him at [email protected]