Retirement stirs emotions of thankfulness

Fields Fields

I recently read an email on how a thankful attitude not only sets a positive tone for your day but can also improve your overall health. I love this time of the year but can easily get caught up in the chaos of “doing and buying.” This year is a little different.

At the time of writing this, I haven’t purchased even one Christmas gift, but I feel quite jovial and am humming Christmas songs daily. I am giving myself a special gift this year — retirement. Those close to me know I love my job, so I am both sad and hopeful. I love teaching and helping others figure out solutions to their problems relating to nutrition, food preservation, cooking, food safet and sewing. I am hopeful for time to do other things.

The email on thankful attitudes recommended starting each day by writing out 10 things for which you are thankful, then place them in a spot you will see throughout the day. It also recommended writing a personal note to thank someone for being in your life. I would like to take this opportunity to express my thankfulness for my career.

1. I am grateful for my awesome leaders, both in the public schools and here at the North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center. I am truly grateful for Everett Davis, who hired me as a Family and Consumer Science Extension agent in 2008. His decision provided me invaluable experiences. I am especially grateful for my current director, Christy Strickland. She definitely leads by example and isn’t afraid to work alongside her staff. I love the way she brainstorms with staff for creative solutions. I couldn’t be more blessed than to get to work with my friend over these many years.

2. I am grateful for awesome coworkers, both past and present. They seem to always be there, offering a helping hand when you need it most. I am so impressed with the teamwork philosophy at our office. I love the way Mack Johnson and Mac Malloy can come up with a quick reply that cracks everyone up and are just plain funny. I love how different ones find silly jokes to share. This light-heartedness really makes work enjoyable, even during the really tough times, like our hurricane destruction in 2016 and 2018.

3. I am grateful for students and clients. Since I began teaching in 1982, some students/clients have been quite challenging and impactful in building my ability to teach. Some have become regulars in my classes and make teaching fun. Some have become good friends. I have learned as much from my students as they did from me.

4. I am grateful for North Carolina State University’s high-quality, research-based trainings. I am continually amazed at how much I have learned from Cooperative Extension. I think my brain mass quadrupled over the past 11 years.

5. I am grateful for the work-life balance Cooperative Extension encourages, because none of this would be meaningful without the love and support of my immediate family. They make every day a blessed one.

6. Most of all, I am thankful to be able to retire and look forward to my transition from educator to student. So, know you will still see me at the Extension office, just in a new role. After six months off that is.

Fields https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Janice-Fields_ne201957114736906.jpg Fields

Janice Fields Contributing columnist

Janice Fields is an extension family and consumer sciences agent with North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center. She can be reached at 910- 671-3276 or [email protected]

Janice Fields is an extension family and consumer sciences agent with North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center. She can be reached at 910- 671-3276 or [email protected]