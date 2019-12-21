Kemp honored for housing efforts

By: Staff report
FAIRMONT — A local apartment manager has been honored for her efforts to provide quality housing.

Karen Kemp, who manages Woodfield and Woodfield II Apartments in Fairmont, received the 2019 Resident Activities Award at the Partnership Property Management’s annual awards banquet held at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology in Florence, South Carolina, on Dec. 3.

The award is given to a site manager who promotes and supports monthly social and resource connection activities for apartment residents.

Kemp has worked with Partnership Property Management since 2008.

Partnership Property Management employs more than 350 full- and part-time employees. The corporate office is located in Greensboro, with branch offices in Asheville and Florence, South Carolina.

Resident Activities Administrator Lindsay Arnold, left, presented the 2019 Resident Activities Award to Karen Kemp, who manages Woodfield and Woodfield II Apartments in Fairmont, during a Dec. 3 awards banquet at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology in Florence, South Carolina.
