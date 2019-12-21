Workshop to focus on pruning

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A workshop on the science of pruning is being offered by the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service, Robeson County Center.

The workshop is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon on Jan. 11 at the center, which is located at 455 Caton Road in Lumberton.

Participants in the interactive workshop will explore topics such as the proper time of year and appropriate type of cut for various shrubs and trees. Various tools also will be discussed.

Registration is required.

For more information, contact Cooperative Extension agent Mack Johnson by calling 910-671-3276 or via email at [email protected] or [email protected] Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made by Jan. 6.

