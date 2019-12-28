Extension to offer 7 classes on gardening

I know many of you may be recovering from the holidays and hoping for some down time before things start winding up for the new year. Probably the last thing on your mind is spring or gardening, but now is the best time to start preparing for the coming year. Start perusing those garden catalogs and consider what you might want to try growing this season.

You may be thinking to yourself that you would like to know more about gardening, but are really not into YouTube or Google. So where do you look for authentic, non-biased gardening information? North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center, is offering a set of seven gardening workshops entitled “Extension Gardening Series.”

This series will start Jan. 16 and end Feb. 27, and includes “Growing Vegetables from Seed,” “Easy to Grow Fruits and Berries,” “Sustainable Vegetable Gardening,” and “Organic Pest Management.” Are you interested in native plants for the yard? Then the next two classes — “Native Perennials for Living Landscapes” and “Native Trees and Shrubs for Living Landscapes” — will interest you. The last class offered will be “Sustainable Lawns and Lawn Alternatives.”

Classes are free and will be held on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Extension office, located at 455 Caton Road, Lumberton. If you attend five of the seven classes in this series, you will be eligible to sign up for the Extension Master Gardener Training, which will continue on Thursday mornings starting March 5. Do you want to learn more about caring for many types of plants? Are you eager to participate in a practical and intense training program? Do you look forward to sharing your knowledge with others in the community? If you answered yes to any of these questions then you need to inquire about the Extension Master Gardener Volunteer program.

Who are the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Master Gardener volunteers? Let me introduce you, just in case you may not be familiar with them. The 2018 State Master Gardeners annual report states this group has 3,236 volunteers who served 210,781 hours in 2018, directly reaching almost 500,000 North Carolinians.

They are present in 84 of the 101 Extension centers throughout the state. They work directly with their local county Extension office to provide non-biased, research-based education to local residents through demonstrations, presentations, lectures, seminars, and educational booths at community events. Their efforts enhance local food security through sustainable home vegetable gardening; beautify yards and neighborhoods while protecting water quality and conserving natural resources; and create habitats for pollinators, birds, and wildlife. They connect children and families with nature; cultivate environmental stewardship; and promote health and well-being, better nutrition, and increased physical activity through gardening. Attending numerous trainings in horticulture and their willingness to educate others is what sets Master Gardener Volunteers apart from other home gardeners.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Mack-Johnson.jpg

For more information, specific class dates, or to register for classes, contact Mack Johnson, Extension Horticultural Agent, at 910-671-3276, by email at [email protected], or visit our website at http://robeson.ces.ncsu.edu/.

For more information, specific class dates, or to register for classes, contact Mack Johnson, Extension Horticultural Agent, at 910-671-3276, by email at [email protected], or visit our website at http://robeson.ces.ncsu.edu/.